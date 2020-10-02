Welcome to GatewayToSedona.com

Online since 2002, Gateway To Sedona aims to help visitors discover and enjoy the best of Sedona Arizona.

Back in 2002, there were very few photos online that truly represented the awesome beauty of the area. Over the past 18 years, we’ve presented a wealth of photos and stories, songs and poetry reflecting the life and beauty of Sedona. Gateway To Sedona—the original online magazine about Sedona, Arizona in photo-essay style.

Discover Sedona, Arizona

There is so much to see and do in Sedona Arizona! From elegant hotels to rustic camping, visitors enjoy hiking, biking, sightseeing, history tours, jeep tours, and more!

On the Road to Sedona, an original song written and performed by Victoria Oldham, creator of Gateway To Sedona. Please like and share!

See all original music videos about Northern Arizona by Victoria Oldham here.

Things to Do…

Outdoor Fun Hiking & Biking, Tours, Golf, History, Sightseeing and more!

Sedona has all the makings of an unforgettable adventure! Dining and Shopping Galleries, Boutiques, and Dining

Discover the prettiest places to shop on earth! There are places to dine, many with outdoor seating! Lodging and more! Hotels, B&Bs, and RV Parks

Every budget and amenity awaits when you visit Sedona. Find the perfect place to stay, close to everything!

Enjoy the 4 Seasons of Sedona

To inquire about Sedona, Arizona, please use the form below. We’ll get back to you with our best suggestions. (Your information is absolutely private and never shared. You are given any suggested sources directly to contact on your own.)